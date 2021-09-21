MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you have an itch to try some new Florida Lottery Scratch Off games, there’s good news. The Florida Lottery has launched its newest $20 Scratch-Off game, Gold Rush Limited.

The new game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, ther are more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.65.

The Lottery is also launching three additional Scratch-Off games on Tuesday, called Hot Dice, Money Money Money, and $500 Loaded. These games range in price from $1 to $5.

Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

For $5, players can win up to $500,000 instantly with the new $500 Loaded Scratch-Off game and the ticket is also loaded with over 26,000 prizes of $500! This game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.06.

The $2 game, Money Money Money, allows players to win up to 10 times on a single ticket. This new Scratch-Off features a whopping top prize of $50,000 and is packed with more than $24 million in prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.37.

For $1, players can win up to $5,000 with the new Hot Dice Scratch-Off! This game gives players the chance to win instantly by revealing a “7” symbol, double their prize by revealing an “11” symbol, or win all five prizes by revealing a “HOT” symbol. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.89.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.