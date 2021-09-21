MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade school employee is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-yea-old girl.

On Sunday, 36-year-old Dominic Johnson allegedly texted the girl to come to his home because he had a gift for her.

When she got there she asked if she could use the bathroom. While she was washing her hands, Johnson reportedly came in and began to fondle her.

According to the teen, he told her not to leave when he momentarily left the room to get a condom.

When he returned, she told him ‘no’ but he pushed her against a sink and sexually assaulted her, according to his arrest report.

He was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery on a minor by an adult.

The Miami-Dade School Board issued a statement saying they were in the process of terminating Johnson.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed to learn about the circumstances that led to this individual’s arrest. The allegations are reprehensible and unsettling, and will not be taken lightly. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure that the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with this school system.”

Johnson has been employed by the school district for 11 years.