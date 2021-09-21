MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Johnson & Johnson announced that a two-dose version of its COVID vaccine is 94% effective in protecting against symptomatic infection.

The company also said that based on its ongoing phase two trial, two doses offer 100% protection against severe or critical disease in the U.S.

FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty weighed on the announcement, calling it a big step forward on the vaccine front.

“It’s time to get their second dose – that should’ve been planned for in the beginning,” she said. “Nonetheless, it’s good that they got their first dose. But now that they’re gonna get their second shot, which they need in order to get that high level of efficacy. Not just they need it, but our community needs it because the better vaccine efficacy that we have, then the less transmission that their is.”

The company’s shot has so far been administered to nearly 15 million Americans as a single dose.

No word yet on when that second shot might be made available to the general public.