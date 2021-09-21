MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for 2 women accused of scamming $19,000 in cash from an elderly woman.

Police said an 83-year-old woman was approached in the parking lot of a local supermarket at around 1 p.m. back on August 17.

A second woman joined and police said she was a participant in the scam.

Authorities said one of the women convinced the victim that she was a lottery jackpot winner; however, she could not cash the ticket due to her immigration status.

Police said one of the women asked the victim for cash in exchange for the jackpot prize and assured the victim that all would be documented with an attorney.

Here is what police said happened during the scam:

“The victim entered the woman’s vehicle and directed them to her home. While at the residence, the victim retrieved $19,000 in cash and the woman took possession of it. The two women and the victim drove back the supermarket parking lot, when the victim was asked to exit the vehicle as they parked. The two women never returned.”

A Miami-Dade Police Department forensic sketch artist was able to produce an image of one of the female subjects.

Detectives are asking the assistance of the community to help identify and locate that subjects involved in this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.