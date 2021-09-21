MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shemar Stewart, a defensive lineman out of Monsignor Pace, is this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee.

He’s a top 10 high school prospect in the country, and might just be the highest-rated recruit CBS4 has ever interviewed for the trophy.

Stewart is every high school QBs nightmare. He’s already got NFL size and strength, deadlifting well over 600 pounds – a Monsignor Pace record.

“What makes me a good football player is understanding plays, doing my assignment to the best of my ability and understanding what the offense is trying to,” he said.

Brute strength is just one aspect of Stewart’s game. He’s a football junkie who obsesses over film and learning from some of the game’s best players, like Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Myles Garrett, he’s a real special dynamic player. He can rush with speed, power, he can dip he can get around you. He’s a specimen,” Stewart said.

Shemar is on his way to becoming his own specimen. The national recruiting sites have noticed. Look at any of the rankings and he’s a consensus top 10 player.

“It’s a blessing, but I don’t always look at it like, oh, I need to brag about it. I just wake up like everybody else and do what I got to do,” he said.

And what he has to do for Pace is go up against some of the best in the country, such as fellow Nat Moore nominee Julian Armella, the left tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas.

The longtime friends went one-on-one this week on the field. Who knows, maybe these two make the final four four the Nat Moore Trophy to go head-to-head one more time.

