MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One Weston family said they experienced one of the scariest moments of their life when a fox jumped out from some bushes and attacked.

“I was shaking my leg and it was still holding on to my leg. It would not let go, it had a grip and would not let go, it was just hanging off my feet,” said Annie Mathew as she described the unwanted visitor her and her children arrived home to.

The animal was also exhibiting signs of being rabid.

“Something went under the car and you could hear a high-pitch cry, kinda like a quacking, a big cry, and I told the girls not to get out of the car,” added Mathew.

At the time, Mathew didn’t know what was under the car but when she stepped out to check, the fox sunk its teeth into her ankle and her battle for survival began.

“It wouldn’t let go. It was just like shaking and fighting with it and hitting it with my bag my phone and when it did break off after like almost close to a minute it ran underneath the car and tried to come in through the garage,” Mathew added.

But she isn’t the only person attacked by a fox in the Weston area in recent days.

CBS4 was told at least one other resident went to the hospital after being bitten and in a community post.

Prior to both incidents, there were notices telling residents to be on alert.

“People saw it a week prior and nothing was done about it. Florida Fish and Wildlife said they never got a report of any of it and then to hear that the animal was acting demented and sick in the head, I can’t explain the fear I have,” said Mathew.

Mathew added that fear now includes what happens next because the fox that bit her tested positive for rabies. She is now undergoing treatment.

“The protocol for the rabies vaccine is day one you go get a series of shots. Day three you go in for more shots. Then seven, which is today, I went back into the ER to get shots,” she said. “And I have to go back in on the 29th to get more shots. But, I worry something could go wrong and we won’t know about it for weeks to months if I get it.”

Mathew said she wants to community to learn from her situation and call the FWC as soon as a dangerous animal is spotted in the area.