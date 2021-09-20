MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropics are active with storm activity, but none are a threat to South Florida.

Monday morning, Tropical Storm Peter was about 245 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Peter is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean Islands, move northwest, and then north as it weakens to a depression by late week.

Tropical Storm Rose was located 550 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour. Rose is expected to move northwest and then turn to the north. It is forecast to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms that are showing

some signs of organization. This wave has a high potential for development over the next 5 days.

Upper-level winds are expected to become more conducive for further development by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Friday while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The remnants of Odette, a non-tropical low pressure system, were located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. The National Hurricane Center says this area has a low potential for tropical development over the next 5 days. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean before moving northward out of the area over the weekend.