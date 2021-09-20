FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Residents of several Weston neighborhoods are under a rabies alert.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward issued the alert after a fox tested positive on September 17th.

The health department said residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal populations and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. Please be aware that rabies can also occur outside the alert area.

This rabies alert is for 60 days. The alert includes the following boundaries:

Weston Hills Dr. to the North

S.W. 196th Ave. to the West

North Ridge Dr. to the East

Griffin Rd. to the South

All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only preventive measure for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Rabies prophylaxis started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Anyone bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Broward at 954-467-4700.

Click here for more information on rabies.