FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A heartwarming ending to a story we brought you last week about a rabbit that had been shot in the face with a blow dart.

When Misty Baniewicz saw the rabbit in front of her Parkland home, she thought a yellow spot near its mouth was a flower that the rabbit was eating. Taking a closer look she realized she was very wrong, it was a dart that went through the rabbit’s cheeks.

Baniewicz got the word out right away and neighbors Mariana and James Symecko grabbed their net and raced to help.

They were able to capture the rabbit and took it to the South Florida Wildlife Center for treatment. There the dart was removed and the rabbit, which Baniewicz nicknamed “Marsh,” did well in rehab.

On Monday, it was released back where it came from in the Heron Bay neighborhood.

“Today’s the day that makes it all worth it. You get to see the rabbit without the arrow in its face, he’s well, he’s fed, he’s nourished and to bring him back to the home where he belongs and to release him and watch him look around and realize he’s home and then go it to his home, it’s heartwarming, you can’t beat that,” said Baniewicz.

This was the second rabbit found in the area that had been shot by a dart. The other one did not survive. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.