MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a warm, steamy, and dry start, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Passing storms are possible late morning and around midday, the storms will push inland. The heaviest rain will occur across the interior and west coast.

The Harvest Full Moon takes place tonight and peaks at 7:45 PM. The Harvest Full Moon will rise around sunset and will appear full for the next several days.

The Harvest Moon takes place near the timing of the Autumnal Equinox which takes place this Wednesday, September 22nd.

This full moon will increase the chance of the higher than normal tides called the “King Tides.” Minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times around low-lying, vulnerable coastal areas.

The rain chance will be higher Tuesday due to more moisture around.

Although fall begins on Wednesday it will still feel like summer across South Florida this week with highs near 90 degrees and a mix of sun and scattered storms.

A cold front will be moving from west to east across the U.S. and will lead to cooler temperatures for much of the nation but that front will not make it to South Florida. The frontal boundary will stall out across north Florida. With abundant moisture south of the front we will likely see more showers and storms this weekend.