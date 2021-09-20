MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has apparently avoided a serious rib injury, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero tweeted on Monday that tests “didn’t reveal any major issues. X-rays were negative. So it’ll be about pain tolerance and functionality moving forward.”

It’s not known yet whether Tua will play next Sunday when the Fins take on the Las Vegas Raiders but if he can’t, Miami will turn to Jacoby Brissett and may move Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to backup QB.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expected to address Tagovailoa’s status Monday afternoon.

Tagovailoa was hurt after taking a hit from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa during Miami’s second drive in their 35-0 loss. The Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-2 from near midfield. Epenesa was completely unblocked as Tagovailoa dropped back and drove Miami’s quarterback to the turf as he threw.

Tagovailoa remained down for a moment, grimacing and grabbing at his left side. He could barely walk — it was more like a slow shuffle — to the sideline. The cart was waiting to take him off the field and to the locker room area for evaluation, and Tagovailoa wasn’t seen again.

Tagovailoa was sacked twice on Miami’s first series, then took the big hit from Epenesa in the next series. Jacoby Brissett came in at quarterback.

“Thinking about him right now,” Brissett said of Tagovailoa. “I don’t want this to sound bad, but it’s part of the game, just being ready to go. My number was called. It wasn’t my first time in this situation.”

Tagovailoa entered this season nearly two years removed from the hip injury that ended his college career at Alabama. He took over as Miami’s starter midway through last season, his rookie year.