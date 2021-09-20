MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Climate change is taking center stage in Miami Beach as host of the first ever climate change conference.

Mayor Dan Gelber made the announcement on Monday revealing the Aspen Institute selected Miami Beach for its conference next year, titled “Aspen Ideas: Climate.”

Mayor Gelber calls this a big win for the city and something residents have been calling on city leaders to address for quite some time.

“We are proud to announce today that in the first week of March of next year, our community is going to be the center of climate action in the world for a week,” said Gelber. “We be hosting a climate action conference here.”

The multi-day event will focus on global and local solutions to the climate crisis, bringing together policymakers, scientific experts, business leaders, innovators, artists, young leaders, and the public.

Gelber says the conference is expected to become an annual event and hopes to continue to shine a light on climate change, and address the environmental impacts already seen across South Florida.

“Aspen Ideas: Climate” will take place from March 3-7 in locations across Miami Beach, including the New World Center and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

The event is expected to include:

Panel conversations, one-on-one interviews, and breakout discussions on climate solutions, including new policies, technologies, financial instruments, shifting priorities in investment and job creation as well as how we produce energy and food.

Field trips to local and historic resilience points of interest

Concert on the beach

Food festival

Jobs fair showcasing career opportunities in the green econom

More to be announced.

“Aspen Ideas: Climate” aims to be a sustainable production, and organizers will minimize environmental impact and carbon emissions. Safety is also a priority for organizers, with additional information about COVID protocols available closer to the event.

Members of the public will have several options to experience “Aspen Ideas: Climate,” including multi-day passes, tickets for individual events and freely accessible programming. More than 100 young leaders will also have the opportunity to attend free of charge through the Future Leaders Climate Initiative.