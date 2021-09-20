WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
By CBSMiami.com Team
Inter Miami CF, Miami News, Soccer, sports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF takes on Nashville SC in eastern conference play on Wednesday, September 22.

The Club is looking to bounce back from its recent 0-4 home loss against the New York Red Bulls, which halted the team’s six-game unbeaten streak.

The midweek clash will be the third time this season Inter Miami takes on Nashville this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.

The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on our sister, my33 which can be found on the following providers:

  • ⚽ AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish: Channel 33   
  • XFINITY: Channel 3 or 436

 

