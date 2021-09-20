MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — A Friday night high school football game in Minneapolis was a special one for an avid fan in the stands.

Ann-Hewitt Wakefield, also known as “Grammy Hootie,” is 102 years old. She came to watch both of her grandsons play against each other in a marquee matchup between Breck School and Concordia Academy. Last year, the great-grandmother was not able to watch her grandsons play against each other due to the pandemic.

Last year, she also contracted COVID during that time. To make up for missing that game, this year Wakefield attended the Breck and Concordia game.

“Oh I love it. I love sports,” Wakefield tells WCCO-TV. “It’s wonderful. All my kids are in sports, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren. I have a big family.”

Carter Theissen and Christian Brown are Wakefield’s great grandsons, who played against each other during Friday night’s game. Theissen plays for Breck School as a wide receiver. Brown is a running back for Concordia Academy.

“I got a little pressure on me with my great grandma here,” Theissen said.

“I’m just glad she’s here,” added Brown.

With the last challenging year-and-a-half, Wakefield said there’s nowhere else she would rather be than at a Friday night football game.

“I’m always playing for her,” Theissen said. “She’s going to be at this game watching me play, so definitely.”

Breck won Friday night’s game. The final score was 52-9.