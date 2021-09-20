MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night not far from FTX Arena.
According to Miami PD, the adults were struck near Biscayne Blvd. and 6 Street.
Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.
Police have set up a perimeter near 9 St. and Biscayne Blvd.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.