By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night not far from FTX Arena.

According to Miami PD, the adults were struck near Biscayne Blvd. and 6 Street.

Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

Police have set up a perimeter near 9 St. and Biscayne Blvd.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

