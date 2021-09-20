  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hit-and-run, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of a driver wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a mini scooter rider.

David Linares, 58, is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence.

READ MORE: Harvest Moon Right Before Fall Season Starts, Are King Tides Possible?

The tampering charge comes after the arresting Florida City officers said they caught Linares removing the distinguishable full-size ladder rack on the gray truck connected to the crash.

READ MORE: Miami International Airport Tops Country For Highest Number Of TSA Employees To Have Gotten COVID

(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to the arrest form, Linares confessed to deadly crash. He is being held with no bond.

MORE NEWS: The Miami Beach 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Awards Go To...

The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.

CBSMiami.com Team