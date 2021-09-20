FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of a driver wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a mini scooter rider.
David Linares, 58, is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with evidence.READ MORE: Harvest Moon Right Before Fall Season Starts, Are King Tides Possible?
The tampering charge comes after the arresting Florida City officers said they caught Linares removing the distinguishable full-size ladder rack on the gray truck connected to the crash.READ MORE: Miami International Airport Tops Country For Highest Number Of TSA Employees To Have Gotten COVID
According to the arrest form, Linares confessed to deadly crash. He is being held with no bond.MORE NEWS: The Miami Beach 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Awards Go To...
The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.