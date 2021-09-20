MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Lottery players have more than 900 million reasons to play Mega Millions and Powerball. That’s because there is a total of $904 million up for grabs in both jackpots combined.
Saturday, the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated $432 million and on Sunday, the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $472 million.
The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots can choose to get their winnings in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $312.8 million before taxes for Mega Millions and $342 million for Powerball.
Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.
Be sure to watch the Powerball drawing on Monday night and the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official Florida Lottery station.