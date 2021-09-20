FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Anyone who plans on attending a performance at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID or a recent negative test result.

The new policy will begin on October 5th.

To enter the Arsht Center, audience members ages 12 and up must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 3 days prior to the performance date or proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken no more than 1 day prior to the performance date. Children under 12 do not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Guest can also voluntarily provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The final dose of the vaccine must be completed at least 14 days prior to the performance date.

“We believe this extra layer of precaution, which has been adopted by other Florida venues, will keep our community as safe as possible. Not only does this decision help stop the spread of COVID-19, it also reflects the desires expressed by our audiences, protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain and complies with requirements established by many touring artists coming to the Arsht Center,” said Johann Zietsman, Arsht Center president and CEO.

Vaccinations or negative tests are also required for staff, volunteers, and crew working performances.

As an option to make the entry process as seamless as possible, the Arsht Center has partnered with Bindle – a free app that allows you to create a secure Entry Pass for fast-track admission. The Bindle entry pass is a free, convenient and secure option for all guests, however, it is not required.

In addition to the entry policy, everyone two years of age or older is required to wear a suitable face covering inside the venue regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets will now be scanned directly from your mobile device. No need for printing or picking up tickets.

Refunds are available to anyone who purchased tickets prior to the announcement of the policy on September 20th. Requests must be made by October 1, 2021 by completing this form.

Refunds are available for anyone who provides confirmation of a positive test result in the 10-day period prior to the performance.