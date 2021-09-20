MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a family argument led to four people being shot, including a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

It happened Sunday, around 2 a.m., in the 1400 block of Pierce Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

A witness told CBS4 in addition to the two children, a 27-year-old woman who is pregnant and a 42-year-old man were also injured in the shooting.

“We were going to the car to get in the car and when I turned around and looked I seen him firing the gun,” said the witness, who did not want to be identified.

The alleged gunman, 30-year-old Alfonzo Amaker, has been charged with four counts of second-degree attempted murder.

“Whenever one person gets shot, it’s something as a community, it not only angers me but it breaks my heart. When you add the component of children to this type of tragedy, it takes it to a whole new level,” said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Police said all four of those who were shot were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable