MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sunday morning in South Florida is a bit cloudy but staying dry.

The morning hours through the early afternoon on Sunday will stay rain-free but after daytime heating storms will fire-up along the sea breeze. The seas breeze will slowly move westward since the east wind is very light.

So expect spotty downpours over the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade starting in the mid-afternoon and another round of isolate storms are possible during the evening hours.

This typical summertime pattern will continue into the start of the new week. Sunday afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s and low 80s through next week.

Plenty of moisture is hanging around over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Sunshine State, so storm chance remains high the next few days.

By the way, the first day of fall is on Wednesday, September 20th, marked by the Autumn Equinox. The start of fall season doesn’t mean much for South Florida because the steamy summer days will continue after the start of fall.

There is, however, a cold front that will sweep through the eastern half of the nation and even down to Central Florida but it will stall near South Florida. This cold front will bring a big cool down to the eastern U.S. and northern half of the Sunshine State by Friday or next weekend.

This front will also help to keep Tropical Storm Peter away from the Florida and the U.S.