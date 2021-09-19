MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning that left four people hurt, including two children.
According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened in the 14900 block of Pierce Street just after two a.m.READ MORE: ‘The Situation Is Bad’: North Miami Commissioner Alix Desulme Visits Texas For Haitian Migrant Crisis Fact-Finding Mission
Investigators learned it happened after an argument escalated at a family gathering.READ MORE: Report: Miami-Dade School District Misused $6M For Driver’s Ed Programs
Two children, ages 4 and 6, as well as two adults, ages 27 and 42, were struck.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
All four were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.