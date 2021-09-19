MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rose has become the 17th named storm of the busy 2021 hurricane season.
As of 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Rose was 370 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.
Rose is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph. A motion toward the northwest is forecast to begin by Sunday night and continue through Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected through Monday.
By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.