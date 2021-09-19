MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a man riding a mini scooter in Florida City early Sunday morning.
According to MDPD, the victim was traveling west on NE 14 Street and Krome Avenue just after 3:40 p.m. when he was struck at the intersection by a dark color pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Krome Avenue.
Police do not have a make and model for the truck, but it does have after-market wheels and a full-size ladder rack extending over the roof.
The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.
If you have any information that can help MDPD with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.