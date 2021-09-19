  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    8:00 PM73rd Emmy Awards
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hit-and-run, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a man riding a mini scooter in Florida City early Sunday morning.

According to MDPD, the victim was traveling west on NE 14 Street and Krome Avenue just after 3:40 p.m. when he was struck at the intersection by a dark color pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Krome Avenue.

READ MORE: FBI: Body Found Near Search Area For Missing Florida Woman Gabby Petito Consistent With Her Description

Police do not have a make and model for the truck, but it does have after-market wheels and a full-size ladder rack extending over the roof.

READ MORE: Massive Search Underway For Brian Laundrie, Fiancé Of Missing Florida Woman Gabby Petito

The pickup track police are looking for. (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

The 36-year-old victim has not been identified.

MORE NEWS: Rose Becomes 17th Named Storm Of Busy 2021 Hurricane Season

If you have any information that can help MDPD with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team