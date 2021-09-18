MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The typical summertime pattern continues this weekend for South Florida.

Saturday is kicking off with lots of sunshine that will allow for daytime heating to occur as the sea breeze develops.

Storms are expected to form along the sea breeze once it reaches the inland cities like Coral Springs down to Miramar, Doral to Kendall and Redland.

This will happen during the middle of Saturday afternoon then heavy storms are expected in spots during the late afternoon or evening hours.

It is safe to say that keeping an umbrella or raincoat handy is a good idea for today and the rest of the weekend.

The forecast high this Saturday is near 90 degrees. Then 91 degrees for Sunday afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Plenty of moisture is hanging around over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Sunshine State, so storm chance remains high the next few days and even into next week.

By the way, the first day of fall is on Wednesday, September 20th, marked by the Autumn Equinox. The start of fall season doesn’t mean much for South Florida because the steamy summer days will continue after the start of fall.

Later in November and December is when South Florida can look forward to more fall-like weather. The dry season begins in December.