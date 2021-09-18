MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A tropical disturbance is located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic Ocean that has a high chance of developing into the next named storm of the hurricane season.

On Saturday morning, showers and thunderstorms associated with the disturbance were showing signs of organization.

Environmental conditions surrounding the disturbance are conducive to further development during the next day or two.

A tropical depression or Tropical Storm Peter is expected to form later Saturday afternoon or by Saturday night. The system is marching west-northwest at 15 mph and will approach the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Upper-level winds are forecast to increase by the middle of next week which will play a role is hindering the system’s development. However, the Caribbean Islands still need to be watching and on alert for any possible impacts associated with this disturbance.

There is another area to watch on this Saturday, but this one is even farther away from the U.S. and the Caribbean. It is a broad area of low pressure located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. A little more organization is possible during the next couple of days. So, a tropical depression could form just west of the Cabo Verde Islands as the system tracks towards the northwest and eventually into cooler waters.

Meanwhile, Odette is remaining a tropical storm on this Saturday and continues to move over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. Although, it is staying offshore and moving farther away from the U.S. coast, Odette is producing large swells, high surf and dangerous rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast Coast and southern Atlantic Canada coasts though the weekend.

