MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Revered abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman was honored Saturday with the honorary redesignation of Dixie Highway.
Florida Senator Shevrin Jones, Representative Kevin Chambliss were present during the designation.
The road's honorary designation comes after years of local voices and advocates calling for the change and Miami-Dade County's motion to do so earlier this year.
Tubman's Underground Railroad spirited escaped slaves out of the south to Canada and the Bahamas.
In 2020, all 13 Miami-Dade commissioners supported the name change.