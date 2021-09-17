MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a violent crash in northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday on NW 22nd Avenue near NW 82 Street.
The crash involved two cars. A white sedan had severe rear-end damage, across the street was a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger with damage. Miami-Dade police said a man in one of the cars involved was pronounced dead on the scene.
Friends of the man who died in the crash showed up at the scene when they heard what happened.
“He was the nicest, sweetest person ever. He was the nicest, sweetest person ever. He didn’t deserve this seriously,” said one woman.
“It hurts just to look at that car. To think that somebody’s child died in there,” said another woman.
Miami-Dade police the man in the other vehicle was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Several blocks of NW 22nd Avenue were closed to traffic for the accident investigation.