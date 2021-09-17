TAMPA (CBSMiami/CNN) – Having secured his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Tampa Bay Buc’s Tom Brady says he still has a few more years left in him.

In a video alongside friend and long-term teammate Rob Gronkowski, the 44-year-old admitted to wanting to hold off on his retirement from the NFL for another six years.

On Thursday, in a video produced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski asked Brady a question that people often search on Google: “Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?”

“I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes,” Brady replied.

But Gronkowski then threw a curveball into the longevity prospect by asking Brady if his wife, Gisele Bundchen, would allow her husband to play that long.

“That’s a way better question,” Brady laughed. “That was of course, ‘No,’ to that answer.

“I’m just kidding. I’m sorry babe, I love you. You would let me. You would let me do anything as long as I’m happy.”

Ahead of his seventh Super Bowl title in February, the Buccaneers quarterback said he was open to playing in the league past 45 years old.

But now Brady is hinting at a much longer stay in the NFL and he’s showing no signs of slowing down — he threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s win on September 10 to open the 2021 NFL season.

Gronkowski, who has lifted a hoard of Vince Lombardi Trophies together with Brady at the New England Patriots and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has previously said the quarterback would “sign another 50-year contract if he could.”

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)