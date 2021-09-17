MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver in a high-speed crash that killed three people appeared before a judge Friday.
Rodney Rodriguez was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Bond was set at $885 thousand. If he bonds out, he will be placed on house arrest.
The crash happened on August 31st. Miami-Dade police said a South Miami officer tried to pull Rodriguez over as he sped off the Palmetto Expressway and onto Sunset Drive, but they say he kept going westbound and struck the Kia at 92nd Avenue.
The occupants of the Kia, Adalberto Hernandez-Cereijo, his wife Karina Diaz Chacon, and her mother, Elena Chacon-Diaz were killed in the crash.
Karina Diaz, was a beloved teacher at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall. Her daughter works at the school.