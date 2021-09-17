  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver in a high-speed crash that killed three people appeared before a judge Friday.

Rodney Rodriguez was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Bond was set at $885 thousand. If he bonds out, he will be placed on house arrest.

READ MORE: Florida Unemployment Rate Inches Down

The white Range Rover police said was driven by 24-year-old Rodney Rodriguez. (CBS4)

The crash happened on August 31st. Miami-Dade police said a South Miami officer tried to pull Rodriguez over as he sped off the Palmetto Expressway and onto Sunset Drive, but they say he kept going westbound and struck the Kia at 92nd Avenue.

READ MORE: Police: 2 Caught On Camera Illegally Dumping Oil Down Storm Drain In Miami

The occupants of the Kia, Adalberto Hernandez-Cereijo, his wife Karina Diaz Chacon, and her mother, Elena Chacon-Diaz were killed in the crash.

MORE NEWS: FDA Rejects Pfizer Application For COVID Booster Shots

Karina Diaz, was a beloved teacher at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall. Her daughter works at the school.

CBSMiami.com Team