Pies, cakes, and most dessert recipes are designed to feed a crowd, but what happens when a sweets craving comes along and you only want a slice or a taste? You either end up baking (or buying) a whole dessert and throwing half of it away when it goes stale or feeling sick because you’ve devoured the entire thing. Lisa Childs, author of The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book, has the solution for you – delicious single-portion desserts made quickly in your favorite kitchen appliance!

Key Lime Pie

Lisa’s favorite dessert is this single-serving key lime pie, which can be made in less than 30 minutes using only 7 ingredients. This key lime pie for one is tart, smooth, and sweet; can be made in a 3-quart or 6-quart Instant Pot® without heating up your kitchen; and is just the amount you need with no waste or leftovers. Find this recipe — and 174 more! — in The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book.

This perfectly tart, smooth, sweet recipe tastes exactly like its classic big brother but in a perfect single portion.

• Hands-On Time: 8 minutes

• Cook Time: 20 minutes

• Serves 1

Crust

1⁄4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1⁄2 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1⁄16 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Filling

1 large egg yolk

1⁄2 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons lime juice

1⁄2 teaspoon lime zest

1 cup water

For Serving

2 tablespoons sweetened whipped cream

1⁄4 teaspoon lime zest

1. In a medium bowl, mix together all Crust ingredients and press into an 8-ounce ramekin. Set aside.

2. In a separate medium bowl, mix together all Filling ingredients (except water) and pour over crust. Cover with foil.

3. Pour water into Instant Pot® and add the trivet. Place ramekin on trivet.

4. Close the lid; turn the knob to Sealing.

5. Press Manual or Pressure Cook button and adjust time to 10 minutes.

6. When the timer beeps, allow 10 minutes to naturally release the pressure, then remove the lid.

7. Let pie cool to room temperature, then refrigerate at least 6–8 hours or overnight.

8. Serve garnished with whipped cream and 1⁄4 teaspoon lime zest.

Per Serving

calories: 633 | fat: 27g | protein: 13g | sodium: 232mg | fiber: 6g | carbohydrates: 89g | sugar: 69g

Excerpted from The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book by Lisa Childs. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Lisa Adachi Childs has been providing Instant Pot recipes, education, and inspiration ever since she first opened her first Instant Pot in 2016. She started her website, TriedTestedandTrue.com, in 2018 and has since launched a show on YouTube where she loves to teach hundreds of thousands of home cooks each month how to love their Instant Pots. She lives in Utah with her husband and two children.