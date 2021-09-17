MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hispanic Heritage Month means a lot to those in the medical community who vow to make sure that barriers are broken when it comes to healthcare.

For Dr. Aldo Calvo, treating folks in South Florida is personal, especially for those who are Hispanic.

“Most of my patients I see them as my family, they remind me of my parents, my uncles, my aunts, my cousins – there’s just a passion there,” says Dr. Calvo.

It’s a daily and unwavering commitment that’s been even more of a dedication due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Calvo is the Medical Director of the Ambulatory Division at Broward Health.

“I think I have really good relationships and bonds with my patients where I can be much more effective with what I do and I think that makes me a better doctor,” says Dr. Calvo

But the journey was not an easy one.

“We were very financially challenged, we were a family of five living in a studio, says Dr. Calvo

Dr. Calvo comes from humble beginnings in New York City. His parents are Peruvian.

“I didn’t speak a word of Spanish coming to South Florida, I recall as a child my family speaking to me in Spanish but, I couldn’t pronounce the language very well,” says Dr. Calvo.

Dr. Calvo came to The Sunshine State at nine years old and it wasn’t until he moved to Miami that things changed.

“I met people who look like me who had similar stories about their upbringing, immigrant parents who worked really hard with the purpose of providing a safe and loving environment for the children to be able to succeed and live the American dream,” says Dr. Calvo.

It was that experience that still inspires him today to embrace his heritage and to be a help to his community.

“I’ve dedicated my life to taking care of patients who are Hispanic,” says Dr. Calvo.

A part of that dedication isn’t just to provide the best care, but to make sure they are in a safe space where barriers such as language can be broken.

“I know I can be effective in doing so and they’ll be able to file the right medical plan and have good medical outcomes so my patients can enjoy their family,” says Dr. Calvo. “I’m a Hispanic, I’m going to embrace my heritage and I’m going to learn more about it.”