DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies who engaged in a shootout with two runaway children have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The state attorney’s office said in a letter dated Wednesday officials had reviewed the reports about the June 1 shootout.

“Based on a review of the investigation and the information provided, no further action is warranted by this office,” according to the letter signed by 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza.

A 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into an unoccupied home.

As Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, the children started firing at them with firearms they’ve found inside.

Deputies returned fire.

WATCH: Police Body Cam Video Of The Shooting

The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.

“The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Charged as an adult, she is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm, and criminal mischief. The boy is facing juvenile charges. They both remain in custody.

