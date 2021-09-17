MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — An FDA advisory panel rejected a plan on Friday to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.
The FDA panel declined to endorse the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people ages 16 years and older at least six months following the second dose.
The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration's plan to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.
Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses. And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the U.S. experience.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)