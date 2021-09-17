MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is picking up the pieces after a fatal crash at 56th and Pembroke Road.

Brittania Hemmings was killed when the car she was in was hit in the intersection, slamming the car into a barbershop. “I lost my daughter, that’s my second daughter. She just turned 20,” said her father Gregory Hemmings.

He and the family are devastated.

According to investigators, the crash happened after a car driven by this man, Connor Tyson, ran a red light at Washington and 56th, then attempted the run the light just down the street at Pembroke Road.

“He attempted to do a traffic stop on this vehicle for running a red light,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. “Before he could even initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle kept going southbound and the very next intersection, Pembroke he attempted to run that red light as well at which point there was a traffic accident,” he explained.

Hemmings describes his daughter as a happy person. According to a survivor in the car, she was singing just seconds before the fatal crash.

“She’s a joyful person,” her father said. “They’re driving the car, she and her best friend were singing a song and they were singing that song for the last time and my daughter pass away smiling,” he said.

Brittani just turned 20, recently graduated high school, and was planning to enlist in the Army. Her dad says those dreams are now shattered from a crash that could have been prevented. “I’m saying to everyone out there, please be careful on the road, don’t run the lights, don’t panic if a cop pulls you over. Stop and talk to them, it’s just a ticket,” Hemming said.

Tyson is charged with running a red light and driving on a suspended license.

Hollywood police expect he will face more charges in the coming days.