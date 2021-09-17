(CBS Sports) — The NFL season started out a little strangely this year. Not many people predicted a convincing Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Buffalo Bills, or a resounding Green Bay Packers loss to the New Orleans Saints. And when was the last time an uninjured Aaron Rodgers had 1 fantasy point in a game?

Preseason is a poor gauge of where teams stand heading into the regular season. So Week 1 always lends itself to surprises on the team and player level. Don’t worry if your first game saw your fantasy stars disappoint. Week 2 is another opportunity to flex your fantasy muscles in a season that has one additional game

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 2 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts



QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 22.2 (23.2 PPR)

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 19.0 (19.9 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 8.6 (12.0 PPR)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.2 PPR)

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.8 (15.1 PPR)

WR: Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 8.6 (13.0 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 17.4 (18.4 PPR)

RB: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 8.2 (12.7 PPR)

RB: Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.0 PPR)

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears,, Projected Points: 9.2 (14.3 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 8.2 (12.5 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 26.2 (27.2PPR)

RB: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 8.6 (10.9 PPR)

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Charges vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 9.0 (14.4 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 8.8 (13.8 PPR)

TE: Cole Kmet: Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 5.6 (10.3 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 16.0 (17.4 PPR)

RB: Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.5 PPR)

RB: James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 7.2 (10.3 PPR)

WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 10.0 (14.8 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, Projected Points: 8.4 (13.8 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chief @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 8.4 (12.1 PPR)

RB: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 8.6 (10.9 PPR)

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.8 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.8 (12.5 PPR)

RB: Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.0 (11.3 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 17.4 (18.4 PPR)

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 8.6 (10.7 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 8.2 (12.5 PPR)

WR: Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.5 PPR)

WR: Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 19.6 (7.3 PPR)