MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TikTok craze is leading to vandalism in schools and the Miami-Dade County Public School District is urging parents to speak to their children about the “devious lick” challenge which doesn’t encourage star student behavior.

The challenge encourages students to record themselves stealing items or vandalizing bathrooms.

The District sent an email to parents that reads: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been made aware of a troubling TikTok challenge involving the destruction and theft of school property. This type of behavior is a crime and will not be tolerated. Students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct and may face legal consequences, including arrest, which can seriously impact a student’s future. We urge parents to speak to their children about the importance of respecting school property and acting responsibly on social media.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Friday he is appalled that TikTok let students post videos of stolen property and vandalism on school grounds.

“In Miami-Dade County schools, we’ve only come across 2-3 incidences that could potentially be related to that TikTok challenge,” said Carvalho. He added the challenge “isn’t posing an issue at this point.”

In other schools across the state and the country, damage includes missing soap dispensers, toilets clogged with rolls of paper and writing on the walls.

Students are labeling their capers “the most devious lick” with lick being slang for a heist.