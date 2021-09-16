WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Police Chase

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say they tried stopping two possible shooting suspects in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday night, but the men drove off.

They crashed at NW 143 Street and 6 Avenue.

Both men are in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital.

Police didn’t say if anyone was hurt in the original call of “shots fired” that started this whole thing.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

