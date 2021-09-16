SportsLine Week 2 AFC West Picks: 'We'll See The Broncos Play A Very Clean Game,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinAll four AFC West teams started off the season with a win, but the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs all face tough matchups in Week 2.

First Place AFC East Miami Dolphins Heat Up Rivalry Against Bills On SundayIt's been a while but the Miami Dolphins are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East for the first time in nearly three years, and in that spot after Week 1 for the first time since 1998 heading into Sunday's game against the Bills.

NFL Week 2 AFC East Preview: 'Wasn’t That Last Week The Miami Dolphins Beat The New England Patriots, The Patriots Beat Themselves,' Says CBS Boston's Steve BurtonThe AFC East goes to battle in week 2, as all four teams compete against each other, with the Jets hosting the Patriots and the Bills visiting the Dolphins.