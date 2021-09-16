NORTH PORT (CBSMiami) – The family of a 22-year-old Florida woman who vanished while on a cross country trip is hoping someone knows what happened to her.

“I am asking for help from everyone here. I am asking for help from everyone at home. I am asking for help from the parents of Brian,” said Joe Petito.

His daughter, Gabby Petito, disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The 23-year-old is back home in Florida and is not talking to police.

“We share the frustration with the world right now. Two people went on a trip, one returned,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “And that person who returned is not provided us with any information.”

Police do know the couple had at least one altercation while on the trip that started in July.

Police in Utah released bodycam video that shows Petito crying while speaking to an officer on August 12. She told him she had personal issues and OCD.

Laundrie told officers traveling for months had created an “emotional strain” between him and Petito. Utah police decided no crime had been committed and no charges were filed.

“this is a missing persons case,” said Chief Garrison.

Florida police are working with the FBI and police departments in the areas where the couple traveled.

They are looking for clues in Petito’s van, following tips and hoping for a break that will lead them to her.