By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a sunny start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s.

In the afternoon highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

Scattered storms are likely again in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday we will likely see a repeat of Thursday with a mix of steamy sun and scattered storms.

This weekend an ocean breeze develops leading to mostly morning showers through midday. Highs will climb to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

