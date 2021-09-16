  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccination, Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are helping to get more shots in arms in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, they are holding a vaccination event at the FTX Arena’s 601 event space for first responders and the general public.

READ MORE: Orlando Animal Shelter Fire, At Least 20 Cats Killed

The Heat said they were inspired to hold the event after the Association of Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police COVID-19 Committee issued a plea to its members of law enforcement and corrections to get vaccinated against this viral, potentially fatal disease.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Two Disturbances In Atlantic Given High Potential For Development

The event is open to anyone 12-years-old or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those who go must bring their government-issued photo ID, including those under 18 years of age.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered. A second event will take place on October 7th to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

MORE NEWS: Miami Police Searching For Man In Car Dealership Arson Attack

Free parking is available in the P2 Parking Garage. The event will run through 5 p.m.

CBSMiami.com Team