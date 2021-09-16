MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are helping to get more shots in arms in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, they are holding a vaccination event at the FTX Arena's 601 event space for first responders and the general public.
The Heat said they were inspired to hold the event after the Association of Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police COVID-19 Committee issued a plea to its members of law enforcement and corrections to get vaccinated against this viral, potentially fatal disease.
The event is open to anyone 12-years-old or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those who go must bring their government-issued photo ID, including those under 18 years of age.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered. A second event will take place on October 7th to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Free parking is available in the P2 Parking Garage. The event will run through 5 p.m.