MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver in a high-speed crash that killed three people has been booked into jail.
Rodney Rodriguez is facing three counts of vehicular homicide.
The crash happened August 31, but he was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail Thursday night because he had been in the hospital.
Police said he sped away from an officer on the Palmetto, and then raced down Sunset Drive where he crashed into a car and killed Adalberto Hernandez-Cereijo, his wife, Karina Diaz Chacon, and her mother, Elena Chacon-Diaz.