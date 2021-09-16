  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver in a high-speed crash that killed three people has been booked into jail.

Rodney Rodriguez is facing three counts of vehicular homicide.

The crash happened August 31, but he was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail Thursday night because he had been in the hospital.

The white Range Rover police said was driven by 24-year-old Rodney Rodriguez. (CBS4)

Police said he sped away from an officer on the Palmetto, and then raced down Sunset Drive where he crashed into a car and killed Adalberto Hernandez-Cereijo, his wife, Karina Diaz Chacon, and her mother, Elena Chacon-Diaz.

CBSMiami.com Team