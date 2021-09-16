WESTON (CBSMiami) — A woman’s body was found floating in a Weston lake and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are trying to figure out what happened.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, someone called BSO about a body floating in a lake near the 1300 block of Three Village Road in Weston. BSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and retrieved the body of an adult white female.

Crime scene and homicide detectives responded as well as the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim was transported to the M.E.’s office for proper identification and post mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the victim should contact BSO Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.