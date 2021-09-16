MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Joining local celebrations during National Hispanic Heritage Month is a fantastic way to meet new people.

From lectures to art exhibits, to concerts and fun for the kids, there are events and activities happening in South Florida that highlight the history and tradition of the Latinx culture.

These events are where you can learn more about the contributions Hispanics have made in areas of politics, business, the arts, sports, fashion, and cuisine, to name a few. Embracing the history and traditions of another culture not only broadens your knowledge, but it also teaches appreciation of other people and their customs.

FAU Events

Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events at its Broward, Boca Raton, and Jupiter campuses. The events are virtual, free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. The 2021 National Hispanic Heritage Month theme is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.”

Click here to a complete list of events.

Celebrating Milestones

Where: The Havana Collection, 1451 SW Eighth St.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Free

Calle Ocho in Little Havana is the heart of Hispanic Heritage in Miami. While it has a rich history, the storied street remains a center of activity. Celebrating Milestones aims to celebrate Calle Ocho’s long legacy as well as its continuing influence on life and culture in Miami and beyond. Dance a little, eat some great food and mingle.

Click here for more.

Miami Children’s Museum

Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway

When: Sept. 1-30, 2021

General admission is $22. Florida residents pay $15.

For the entire month, Miami Children’s Museum invites kids to explore Hispanic and Latinx culture with interactive in-person and virtual events. The kid will learn about Hispanic architects as they build a Peruvian retablo, explore vibrant Latin music genres, and enjoy story time with renowned Hispanic/Latinx children’s authors. If you prefer to celebrate from home, the little ones can check out storytelling and cooking demos via Museum at Home. On September 15, at 10 a.m., Suki Lopez of “Sesame Street” fame will perform a reading via Facebook Live. The following week, The Salsa Project’s Brian Espinosa will host a virtual salsa-dancing class on Facebook Live.



Click here for more.

Miami Beach Onstage! Presents Spanish Heritage Month

When: September 16, 23 & 30

Watch Latin culture come to life at three Miami Beach OnStage! performances celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. On September 16, lively Afro-Colombian band Grupo Barrio Abajo, international artist Fabi World Music and DJ Ephniko Selector will perform at Normandy Fountain. The following week, check out Cortadito and DJ Asho at Lummus Park Beach on September 23. On September 30, the fun continues at Collins Park with Elastic Bond, Venezonix and DJ KUMI. All performances are free and take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here for more.

Celebrate Orgullo

When: October 1 – October 15

The LGBTQ+ community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with various events taking place from October 1st through October 15th. Activities range from the Dragtivism LGBTQ Town Hall from 2 to 6 p.m. on October 1, to the “Dragalympics” Roller Derby Wars from 7 to 11 p.m. on October 8, and a concert and drive-in movie from 7 to 11 p.m. on October 15.

Click here for more.

Miami Marlins Mexican Heritage Celebration

Where: LoanDepot Park

When: October 2

Baseball fans who head to LoanDepot Park to watch the Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies on October 2 can show their appreciation for Mexico’s influence on life and culture at the team’s Mexican Heritage celebration. They’ll be giving out ball caps featuring the colors of Mexico’s flag on a first come, first served basis. A musical performance follows. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Mexican American Council. Game time is 6:10 p.m.

Click here for more.

Hispanicize #Unidostogether Hispanic Heritage Month

When: 12p-4p, October 15

Examine Hispanic heritage in the digital space with the Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit, which brings together top Hispanic/Latinx celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs and other thought leaders both in-person and virtually. The largest event of its kind, this event takes place in Miami as well as Los Angeles, and will consist of keynotes, roundtable discussions, breakout sessions, networking and more. This event takes place from 12-4 p.m.

Click here for more.

Latinx Travel Summit

Where: The Lab Miami, Wynwood

When: October 15

The inaugural installation of Latinx Travel Summit 2021 aims to connect Latinx entrepreneurs in a meaningful way while celebrating Latinx art and culture, and foster conversations about diversity and progress within Latinx travel and entrepreneurship. An in-person event presented by the Latinx Travel Club, the summit takes place at The LAB Miami in stylish Wynwood. Portions of proceeds will help fund scholarships and benefit the nonprofit Nexus Latinx.

Click here for more.

Fiesta USA

Where: Homestead City Hall Plaza, 100 NE Civic Court

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Free

In celebration of Hispanic heritage, the organization known as Homestead Main Street Inc. is hosting Fiesta USA. The special event will include: Performance by Ballet Folklorico of Miami, music by DJ Sonido Juventud, a Club Hipico Horse Show, Bee Heaven Farm Farmers Market, plus vendors and international food trucks.

Click here for more.

Hispanic Heritage Concert with Grammy Award Winner Tony Succar

Where: North Miami Beach Library and Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater, 16501 NE 16th Ave.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Free

Grammy Award winner Tony Succar is headlining the City of North Miami Beach’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert on Saturday, Sept. 25. Enjoy the tunes – plus Latin foods and drinks.

Click here for more.

ZunZún Children’s Fest 2021

Where: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

$5

The seventh edition of ZunZún Children’s Fest will be showing a double bill festival featuring a Traditional Regional Mexican Dance and Mariachi Live Band in a show called “My Folk Life” by Nallely Ponce and a Musical Theatre play called “Insectos y Bicharracos,” produced by Rita Rosa Ruesga.

Click here for more.

Frost Family Day: Alebrijes with Pepe Mar

Where: The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, 10975 SW 17th St.

When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Mexican artist Pepe Mar at the Frost Art Museum and create your own mythical Alebrije! Not sure what “alebrijes” are? They are imaginary creatures that have elements from different animals and are colorfully painted.

Click here for more.

Bay of Pigs Museum

Where: Bay of Pigs Museum and Library, 1821 S.W. 9th St., Miami, FL 33135

www.bayofpigs2506.com

What better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting a museum dedicated to the Bay of Pigs mission to help the Cubans in Castro’s Cuba. Although the invasion failed, the museum has items on display that show the why, how, and the outcome of the mission. The museum also has displays set up that inform visitors of what the Cuban s suffered through before, during, and after the Bay of Pigs invasion. Come out and see the items on display at this historic museum.

Caribbean Culture Fest

Where: Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy

When: 5pm-11pm, October 16 – 17

Price: $45-70

Caribbean Culture Fest (CCF) is the yearly 2-day staple event of Caribbean Culture. It takes place every year in the City of Miramar. Artists from all over the Caribbean will hit the stage to give the audience a taste of back home. Caribbean descents known artists will entertain you with the sound of Soca, Reggae, Dance Hall, Zouk, Salsa and Kompa.

Click here for more.

34th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Latino artists will also be honored at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards, created in 1987 by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards are considered to be among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos. The event features and honors top Latin leaders, performers and personalities. It will air Oct. 8 on PBS stations and stream on pbs.org.