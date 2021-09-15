MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey guys, important vaccine alert – the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer will not cause your testicles to swell or cause male infertility.

According to University of Miami Health System researchers, who performed the actual clinical trials, there is no scientific evidence to back a claim made by singer Nicki Minaj that they cause infertility problems.

Minaj posted on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because it caused his friend to become impotent.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Medical experts say stories on social media about the vaccines causing infertility problems are all myths.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.”

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of the University of Miami’s Reproductive Urology program, and his team conducted a clinical trial where results published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) show that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe for male reproduction.

“We have done studies here at the University of Miami showing that the COVID vaccine is safe for men for fertility, for erectile function, and don’t get swollen testicles,” said Ramasamy.

He said, in fact, the opposite is true. COVID can cause swollen testicles, erectile dysfunction, and infertility.

Health experts say the unfounded claims by Minaj only spur vaccine hesitancy, which is leading to an increase in COVID cases and increases the threat of the virus mutating.