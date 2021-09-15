  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) —  It is the end of an era at The Casino @ Dania Beach, which announced on Wednesday morning the 2021 Jai-Alai season will be its last.

The final Jai-Alai game will be played in the casino’s fronton on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Dania Beach has hosted Jai-Alai games for the past 69 years as home to one of the last remaining full court frontons in America. Jai-Alai has been dubbed the fastest moving ball sport in the world by Guinness World Records.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say a fond farewell to the sport of Jai-Alai in Dania Beach,” said Arnaldo Suarez, CEO of The Casino @ Dania Beach. “Generations of fans have enjoyed this exciting sport in our fronton for almost 70 years.”

Jai-Alai is becoming part of Florida’s history after lawmakers came to an agreement with the Seminole tribe that made changes in the pari-mutuel industry. The bill revamped a longstanding requirement that pari-mutuels conduct live races or jai alai games if they also want to operate more lucrative card rooms and, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, slot machines. Lawmakers agreed to get rid of the requirement — a move known in the gambling industry as “decoupling” — for harness and quarter-horse tracks and Jai-Alai frontons.

The schedule for the remainder of the 2021 Jai-Alai season through November 28, 2021 is as follows:

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees: 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday through Saturday evenings: 7:00 p.m.

