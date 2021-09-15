SURFSIDE (CBSMiami/AP) – New controversy in Surfside over the future of the site of the tragic building collapse.

It’s all about how the condo owners will be compensated and where a memorial can be built.

On Tuesday, Surfside commissioners rejected a potential land swap proposal that would have moved the community center next to a memorial built on the collapse site. In exchange, the community center’s original land would be sold to provide compensation to all those affected by the collapse.

Commissioners told the victims’ families that they wouldn’t consider the proposal and would would not put such a land swap before voters in a referendum.

“My heart breaks for you because I know this is something that you were getting your hopes up about,” Mayor Charles Burkett, who was the lone supporter of the proposal, said. “I hope you will not give up hope.”

Commissioners Salzhauer and Nelly Velasquez had appealed to opponents of the idea to speak up.

“This is the moment we come together as a community to defend our community center and all town-owned properties,” Velasquez wrote on social media. Salzhauer wrote separately that the town “will not allow this tragedy to be exploited for profit and become the undoing or Surfside’s priceless community center and our residents’ quality of life.”

The board agreed to explore ways to build a victims memorial, either on a sliver of land where part of the tower fell or at another location.

The commission’s decision came about an hour after an emotional hearing Tuesday in which family members of those who died in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South pushed for a memorial in the footprint of the site.

“I still have dreams with the rubble. I still see him in the rubble. It’s ridiculous we have to fight for this,” said one woman at the hearing.

She lost her 26-year-old husband in the collapse.

“I cannot have a building built where he died, where his cousins died, where all of them died,” the woman added.

“The heirs of the people who were lost feel an emotional attachment and a bond to that site,” said Oren Cytrynbaum, who lived in the part of the condo building that didn’t collapse.

In recent weeks, Miami-Dade Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the class-action lawsuit over the collapse, said he’d consider a land-swap proposal to facilitate a memorial, but only if the Town would agree to relocate its coveted community center to make way for a new luxury condo.

Some families members of those who died in the collapse vowed to fight the commission’s decision.

“It shouldn’t be their decision, it should be the residents’ decision,” said David Rodan, whose brother and three cousins died in the collapse. “They’re afraid because they know that the residents want to do the right thing, they want to look back in history and see a memorial where it should be instead of a building.”

Rodan said that he and his group will continue pushing for a referendum.

“The community wants to see a memorial there and if the land swap is the only option, the community is willing to move their community center five blocks,” Rodan said.

Not all residents were in agreement. Some who opposed the land swap said they support a memorial site, but not at the expense of the community center.

Currently, an offer of $120 million for the Champlain Towers South property is on the table.

