FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a woman who stole more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Bath and Body Works store in Pompano Beach.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, July 31st, the woman walked into the store at 1955 Federal Highway around 8:30 p.m.
Dressed in a floral printed dress and wearing a mask, she wandered around putting candles, lotions, and fragrances into the two bags she was carrying.
The sheriff's office said she then kick an employee as she left the store. They believe she is driving an early 2000 gray Chevy Blazer, with white marks on the driver's side. It had a temporary license tag of CZN2260.
Anyone with information on her is urged to call the sheriff’s department robbery unit at (954) 476-4720 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.