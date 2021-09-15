MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fiance of a southwest Florida woman has been named a ‘person of interest’ in her disappearance.

Gabby Petitio, 22, vanished during a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie.

North Port police said he returned home, but she didn’t and now he’s not helping investigators.

“There’s the possibility that something bad happened to Gabby,” said police spokesman Josh Taylor.

Police said Laundrie returned to where the couple was living with a van they had been traveling in on September 1st. Gabby wasn’t with him and her father reported her missing 10 days later.

“We went to the door Saturday night. We asked to speak with Brian and his family and we were essentially handed the information for their attorney. That is the extent of our conversation with them. It’s my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney, but certainly nothing to the level of providing us the details we would like,” said Taylor.

That is difficult news for Gabby’s family to deal with. They last spoke to her on August 25th.

“We’re all hopeful that she’ll be back home. But certainly, there are a lot of signs that, certainly there are concerns for her well-being,” said Taylor.

Gabby’s last location is believed to have been in Wyoming, at Grand Teton National Park.

“Last time I checked, their child was home. My child is nowhere to be found and nor are we able to ask questions about how that came to be,” said Gabby’s father Joseph Petito.

He just wants her home.

“I beg you to share it, retweet it, put it on your Instagram, put it on Facebook, talk about it on Tiktok, talk about it on YouTube, get it out there, you know, so the more people that see it the better,” said Petito.

Gabby Petito and Laundrie have been living together in Florida for about two years. According to social media, they got engaged last year.