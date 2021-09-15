MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man has been arrested following a terrifying incident with a couple on South Beach.
Eduardo Mendez, 36, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon.READ MORE: Police: Over 60% Of Traffic Crashes Attributed To Speeding, 'It's Killing People For No Reason'
It happened along the beach walk near Collins Avenue and 16 Street last week.READ MORE: Surfside Commission Rejects Land Swap For Condo Collapse Site
The victim told police that Mendez approached them. When they started to walk away, Mendez pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.MORE NEWS: Governor Ron Desantis Announces $3.4 Million In Awards Through Military Community Grant Programs
Police said the victim’s friend was able to disarm Mendez, who took off running but was eventually arrested.