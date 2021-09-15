  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, South Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man has been arrested following a terrifying incident with a couple on South Beach.

Eduardo Mendez, 36, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon.

It happened along the beach walk near Collins Avenue and 16 Street last week.

The victim told police that Mendez approached them. When they started to walk away, Mendez pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

Police said the victim’s friend was able to disarm Mendez, who took off running but was eventually arrested.

