MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF fans have a lot to cheer about after their Rosa Negra manages to notch three straight shutout wins.
In their last outing, Miami struggled against bottom of the standings dweller Toronto FC. Their hard-fought 1-0 victory Tuesday night finally came via a penalty kick.READ MORE: UM Research Debunks Nicki Minaj COVID Vaccine Infertility Conspiracy Theories
No doubt, Miami will be looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive against a tougher opponent as they face the NY Red Bulls at home on Friday.
It will be the first time both teams meet this season.READ MORE: South Miami Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Man Alberto Sanchez
Miami comes into this game with a record of 9 wins, 9 losses and 5 draws for a total of 32 points.
New York has a record of 10 wins, 8 losses and 5 draws for a total of 35 points.MORE NEWS: Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In South Florida
Miami earned an MLS Cup Playoff spot with their victory over Toronto.